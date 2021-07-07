Castro went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Padres.

Castro picked up his third multi-hit effort over the last four games. He's been seeing the ball extremely well lately, recording a hit in 15 of his last 17 contests, while only striking once over his last nine. The 31-year-old notched a pair of singles in his first two at-bats Tuesday and came around to score off a Josh Harrison homer in the fifth. Castro is slashing .267/.321/.355 with three homers, 34 RBI, 23 runs scored and a 25:62 BB:K over 324 plate appearances