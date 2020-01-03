Play

Castro signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Nationals on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Castro may be seen as something of a boring player at this point in his career, as he never reached the next level after some promising seasons in his early 20s, but there will always be a place in the league for a middle infielder with a league-average bat. Castro hit a career-high 22 homers with a .270/.300/.436 slash line (91 wRC+) for the Marlins last season while playing in all 162 games. The 10-year veteran is still just 29 years old and owns a respectable 97 wRC+. He's expected to be the Nationals' primary second baseman next season.

