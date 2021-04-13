Castro went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Monday's win over the Cardinals.
The veteran shortstop plated two of Washington's five runs, and he drove Josh Bell in both times -- first with a sac fly in the sixth and then with an RBI single in the eighth. Castro has hit safely in each of his last three games while racking up three RBI and two strikeouts in that span.
