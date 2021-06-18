Castro (personal) was reinstated from the restricted list Friday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The 31-year-old was placed on the restricted list Wednesday while tending to a family matter, but he'll rejoin the team ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Mets, though he's absent from the starting lineup. Castro is hitting .239/.287/.312 through 254 plate appearances this season, so there's a chance recently-promoted Luis Garcia receives some opportunities for playing time.
More News
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Placed on restricted list•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Doubles in second straight•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Sitting Sunday•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Breaks slump with homer•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Productive day at dish•