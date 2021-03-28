Manager Dave Martinez announced Sunday that Castro (hamstring) will begin the season as the starter at third base, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 31-year-old was in the mix for the job at the hot corner throughout spring training, and the demotion of Carter Kieboom on Saturday clears the path for a starting role. Castro is recovering from a mild left hamstring strain, but the team expects him to be good to go by Opening Day on Thursday. He will participate in a simulated game Monday as he moves closer to full clearance.