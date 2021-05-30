Castro is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Castro will get at least the beginning of Sunday's series finale off. Jordy Mercer will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
