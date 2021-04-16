Castro went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in the 11-6 loss Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Castro's first home run of the season got the Nationals on the board with two outs in the first inning. The third baseman has quietly recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games. Besides last year when he only played 16 games, Castro has reached double digit home runs in every year except his rookie season. Castro's ability to play multiple positions helps him get daily at-bats in the starting lineup.