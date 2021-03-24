Castro (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Castro was initially scheduled to return to third base for Wednesday's spring game against the Astros, but he'll be held out after his hamstring cramped Tuesday. Manager Dave Martinez didn't sound too concerned about the issue but said that Castro will undergo additional imaging to make sure that he's not dealing with anything serious. As the spring has unfolded, the Nationals have become more open to the idea of Castro beginning the season as the team's primary option at the hot corner, but his injury could pave the way for the struggling Carter Kieboom to solidify his spot atop the depth chart at third base.
