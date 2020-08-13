Castro went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.
His eighth-inning blast was too little, too late for the Nats in an 11-6 loss. Castro's impressive .304/.328/.500 slash line has only resulted in two homers and four RBI through 15 games, but the veteran infielder has scored nine runs to bolster his fantasy value.
