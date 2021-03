Castro has gone 8-for-23 (.348) with a double, a triple and a home run through nine Grapefruit League games this spring.

The veteran infielder has also put together a solid 2:4 BB:K. Castro is slotted in as the Nats' starting second baseman this season after his 2020 campaign was cut short due to a wrist injury, and while he'll likely spend most of his time hitting in the bottom half of the order, he should be a useful stat compiler for fantasy purposes.