Castro went 1-for-4 with a double Tuesday in the Nationals' 3-2 win over the Phillies.

Since returning to the Nationals last week after a two-day stint on the restricted list, Castro has immediately settled back into an everyday role at third base. He's started each of the past four games, going 4-for-13 while recording a double in each of the last three contests. Castro will be back in the lineup again for Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia, batting seventh.