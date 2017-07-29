Drew was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday with a left abdominal strain, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Recent trade acquisition Howie Kendrick was activated to take Drew's spot on the active roster. Drew has provided some value in the field while serving in a bench role, but he's struggled at the plate to the tune of a .253/.302/.358 line. His opportunities figure to remain limited upon his return.