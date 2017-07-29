Nationals' Stephen Drew: Lands on disabled list
Drew was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday with a left abdominal strain, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Recent trade acquisition Howie Kendrick was activated to take Drew's spot on the active roster. Drew has provided some value in the field while serving in a bench role, but he's struggled at the plate to the tune of a .253/.302/.358 line. His opportunities figure to remain limited upon his return.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...