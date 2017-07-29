Nationals' Stephen Drew: Struggling in July
Drew is slashing .140/.213/.186 with 11 strikeouts in his last 47 plate appearances.
Drew sees fairly regular playing time with Trea Turner (wrist) still out indefinitely, but is becoming harder to justify as a platoon option. The 34-year-old has a .244/.290/.356 slash line in 90 at-bats against right-handed pitching, and could see fewer opportunities with utility-man Wilmer Difo hitting extremely well in July.
