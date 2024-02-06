Watch Now:

Nogosek signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Tuesday.

The pitcher made the announcement himself on his X account. Nogosek, 29, has posted a 5.02 ERA and 57:23 K:BB across 57.1 innings covering parts of four major-league seasons. The right-handed reliever is likely headed to Triple-A Rochester to begin his 2024 campaign.

