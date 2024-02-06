Nogosek signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Tuesday.
The pitcher made the announcement himself on his X account. Nogosek, 29, has posted a 5.02 ERA and 57:23 K:BB across 57.1 innings covering parts of four major-league seasons. The right-handed reliever is likely headed to Triple-A Rochester to begin his 2024 campaign.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Stephen Nogosek: Gets minor-league deal from Arizona•
-
Stephen Nogosek: Elects free agency•
-
Mets' Stephen Nogosek: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mets' Stephen Nogosek: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Mets' Stephen Nogosek: Rough outing at altitude•
-
Mets' Stephen Nogosek: Brought back from IL•