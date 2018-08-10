Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: About two weeks away from return
Manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg (neck) will toss a 60-pitch bullpen session Saturday, followed by a simulated game Wednesday. In addition, Martinez expects Strasburg to require a minor-league start before coming off the disabled list, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
If this plan sticks, Strasburg would likely embark on a rehab assignment around Aug. 20. This would line him up for a return to the Nationals' rotation against the Mets the following weekend, though he still has a few hurdles to clear before pinning down a concrete date.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Second bullpen on tap•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Completes bullpen session•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Bullpen session set for Thursday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws from 90 feet•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Resumes throwing•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Could resume throwing Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...