Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: About two weeks away from return

Manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg (neck) will toss a 60-pitch bullpen session Saturday, followed by a simulated game Wednesday. In addition, Martinez expects Strasburg to require a minor-league start before coming off the disabled list, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

If this plan sticks, Strasburg would likely embark on a rehab assignment around Aug. 20. This would line him up for a return to the Nationals' rotation against the Mets the following weekend, though he still has a few hurdles to clear before pinning down a concrete date.