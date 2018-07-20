Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Activated ahead of Friday's start
Strasburg (shoulder) was activated off the disabled list Friday prior to his start against the Braves, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Strasburg was confirmed as Friday's starter earlier in the week as he completed his recovery from shoulder inflammation. The 29-year-old had a 3.46 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 95:19 K:BB over 80.2 innings prior to injury.
