Strasburg (shoulder) was activated from the injured list as expected ahead of his scheduled start Friday against Baltimore, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
Strasburg made just two starts before being shut down with shoulder inflammation. He's ready to go after missing more than a month and should be able to handle close to a full workload, as he threw 75 pitches in a rehab start Sunday. Kyle McGowin was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Starting Friday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated for extended bullpen•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Strong rehab outing Sunday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: One more rehab outing on tap•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throwing bullpen Thursday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws sim game•