Strasburg (neck) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his start against the Marlins on Thursday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander threw 83 pitches over six scoreless innings during his final rehab start Friday, and he's now back on the active roster for his 2022 debut Thursday in Miami. Strasburg has made only seven starts over the past two year while dealing with injuries, and he's likely to face some workload restrictions in his first start of the season.