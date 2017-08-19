Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Activated from DL ahead of scheduled start
Strasburg (elbow) was activated from the disabled list and confirmed as the starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Padres, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg, who has been on the shelf with a right elbow impingement since July 27, tossed a five-inning rehab start for High-A Potomac with no issues Monday, clearing the way for him to make his next start for the big club. The 29-year-old -- and his 3.25 ERA and 141:37 K:BB through 121.2 innings (20 starts) this season -- will face the lowly Padres in his return to the Nationals' rotation.
