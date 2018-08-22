Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Activated prior to start vs. Phillies
Strasburg (neck) was reinstated from the 10-day DL ahead of Wednesday's start against Philadelphia, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
As expected, Strasburg will take the mound for his first start in just over a month due to a pinched nerve in his neck. In a corresponding move, Adrian Sanchez was sent back down to Triple-A Syracuse. Across 14 starts this year, Strasburg has posted a 3.90 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and a 10.7 K/9.
