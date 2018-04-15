Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Allows four runs in no-decision

Strasburg allowed four runs on four hits and one walk across six innings en route to a no-decision Sunday against the Rockies. He struck out five.

The only blemish through Strasburg's first five innings was a solo home run from Charlie Blackmon, but he allowed three runs on three hits and a walk to give up the lead before finishing out the sixth. He likely could've gone deeper into the game, calling it a day after just 88 pitches, but a stressful sixth likely influenced the pitching change. Strasburg still owns a respectable 3.08 ERA to go with a 0.99 WHIP, but he's delivered only two quality starts through his first four outings and his 9.2 K/9 is somewhat low by his standards. He'll look to achieve a better result next Saturday against the Dodgers.