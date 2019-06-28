Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Allows four runs in win

Strasburg (9-4) allowed four runs on seven hits with no walks across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Marlins. He struck out four.

Strasburg refrained from walking a batter and only allowed one extra-base hit, but Miami pieced together a three-run inning in the second and added another in the fifth in what could have easily been a better start. Still, he came away with his fifth win in the last six outings and his control was impressive. Strasburg will take a middling 3.88 ERA into his nex start at home against this same Marlins club.