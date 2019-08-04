Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ambushed by Arizona
Strasburg (14-5) took the loss Saturday, surrendering nine runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out seven as the Nationals were routed 18-7 by the Diamondbacks.
The right-hander hadn't allowed any homers at all in his prior six starts, and he's only been taken deep multiple times in one other outing since mid-April -- a June 15 start in which the D-backs hammered him for four long balls. All told, Arizona has accounted for nearly half of the home runs Strasburg has served up this season, and he has a 2.99 ERA against the rest of baseball (and a 13.96 mark versus Arizona). With no more series against his nemeses left on the Nats' schedule, Strasburg will look to get back on track in his next start Friday, on the road against the Mets.
