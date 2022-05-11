Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to throw another simulated game at extended spring training this weekend, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Strasburg felt good coming out of his two-inning simulated game Tuesday, so he'll face hitters for the second time this week and presumably increase his pitch count. The Nationals will reassess Strasburg after the simulated game before potentially mapping out a minor-league rehab assignment for the right-hander. Washington has thus far resisted moving Strasburg to the 60-day injured list, which signals that the team is leaving the door open for him to make his season debut for the big club before June 7.