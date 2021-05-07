Strasburg (shoulder) will pitch in another simulated game Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Strasburg made just two starts this year before landing on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. He's trending in the right direction but is expected to require at least three more simulated or rehab games before returning to the big-league roster.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws two innings Thursday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Still weeks from returning•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Simulated game on tap•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Resumes mound work•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws from 200 feet•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Nearing bullpen session•