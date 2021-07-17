Strasburg (neck) didn't feel right after his simulated game last weekend, so he'll back off from mound work for now, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Strasburg hasn't been completely shut down, as he's still playing catch from long distance, but the news nevertheless represents another setback in what's been a very disrupted season for the veteran righty. He strained his calf in March, dealt with shoulder inflammation in April and May and then strained his neck in June. He's only been able to make five starts and owns a disappointing 4.57 ERA in those outings.