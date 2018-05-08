Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Beats Padres for fourth win

Strasburg (4-3) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts through seven innings to earn the win Monday against the Padres.

Strasburg tossed his second straight quality start and his third in his past four outings, a stretch in which he owns a sharp 33:6 K:BB in 27.1 innings. Even though his five strikeouts tied a season low, Strasburg was still nasty, as he induced 13 swinging strikes, including eight on just 32 curveballs. But with a big lead for much of the game, Strasburg pitched more to contact in order to eat some innings, save the bullpen and bring home the win. Strasburg owns a 3.52 ERA and will make his next start Sunday against Arizona.