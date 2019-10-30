Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Big effort to force Game 7

Strasburg (2-0) went 8.1 innings in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday, holding the Astros to two runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in a 7-2 victory.

Strasburg was an absolute stud once again. After getting touched up for a Jose Altuve sac fly and an Alex Bregman solo homer in the first inning, Strasburg settled in and delivered zeros all the way into the ninth. He was finally lifted after retiring Yuli Gurriel to open the inning, although it's possible Strasburg could have finished things off himself with his pitch count at just 104 pitches. Strasburg has made two World Series starts, allowing two earned runs in each with 14 strikeouts and three walks over 14.1 innings. He's 5-0 overall in the 2019 postseason with a 1.98 ERA and a 47:4 K:BB ratio in 36.1 innings.