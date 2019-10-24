Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Brilliant in Game 2 victory
Strasburg allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Astros in Game 2 of the World Series. He struck out seven.
Strasburg (1-0) got the better of his pitching duel with Houston starter Justin Verlander, emerging with the win to put his Nationals up 2-0 in the series. The only runs he allowed came in the first inning on a two-run home run by Alex Bregman. Strasburg has been lights-out in the postseason, going 4-0 in his five appearances (four starts) with a 1.93 ERA and an absurd 40:2 K:BB ratio across 28 innings.
