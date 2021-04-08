Strasburg didn't factor into the decision in a 2-0 loss to Atlanta during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, giving up only one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

After an injury-marred spring that looked like it might not have given Strasburg enough time to get ready for the regular season, the right-hander was dominant in his 2021 debut with his changeup being particularly unhittable. He fired 48 of 85 pitches for strikes, but a lack of offensive support prevented him from coming away with a win. Strasburg will look for a better result in his next outing, set for Monday in St. Louis.