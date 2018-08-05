Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Bullpen session set for Thursday
Strasburg (neck) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg has been able to throw off flat ground over the past few days without any complications, so he'll advance to the next phase of his rehab process. If all goes well during the side session, Strasburg could face hitters in live batting practice next weekend before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment.
