Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Carried to win by offense

Strasburg (15-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 17-7 rout of the Reds, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out four.

It was far from his sharpest outing, but a 10-run eruption by the Nats' bats in the fifth inning ensured Strasburg would be able to snap his brief two-start winless streak. The right-hander will take a 3.82 ERA and 185:41 K:BB through 158 innings into his next outing Tuesday in PIttsburgh.