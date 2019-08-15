Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Carried to win by offense
Strasburg (15-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 17-7 rout of the Reds, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out four.
It was far from his sharpest outing, but a 10-run eruption by the Nats' bats in the fifth inning ensured Strasburg would be able to snap his brief two-start winless streak. The right-hander will take a 3.82 ERA and 185:41 K:BB through 158 innings into his next outing Tuesday in PIttsburgh.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fires seven solid innings•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ambushed by Arizona•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Strikes out nine in win•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Earns 13th win•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Strikes out seven in win over Braves•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws six shutout frames•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...