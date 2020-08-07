Strasurg (hand) will make his season debut Sunday against the Orioles, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Strasburg was expected to start the Nationals' second game of the season but was a late scratch due to a nerve issue in his hand, something he's apparently dealt with before. He's been throwing since within days of his original scratch and has been able to build up to close to a full workload, though he's not expected to throw more than 80 pitches, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
