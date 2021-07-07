Strasburg (neck) took part in a heavy workout Tuesday. one day after throwing 60 pitches in a bullpen session, and Nationals manager Dave Martinez said the right-hander was "getting close" to a rehab assignment, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The skipper also indicated the team wouldn't rush Strasburg, however. "We just want to make sure he's ready," Martinez said. "If it takes a few extra days, a week or 10 days, whatever." Given that he's been sidelined since early June, Strasburg will likely need a fairly extensive rehab before being ready to rejoin the Nats' rotation, so a best-case scenario could see him back on the mound for Washington in late July or early August.