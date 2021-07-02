Strasburg (neck) completed a 51-pitch bullpen session Friday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The veteran righty continues ramping up his workload as he works his way back from a neck strain. Strasburg likely will need to progress to facing live hitters before embarking on a rehab assignment, and he appears to be nearing that point.
