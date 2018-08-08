Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Completes bullpen session
Strasburg (neck) tossed a bullpen session Wednesday and will throw another in the coming days, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg will have to throw another bullpen session before potentially heading out on a rehab assignment next week. This basically confirms that the right-hander won't activated from the disabled list until next weekend at the earliest, and that remains far from a guarantee.
