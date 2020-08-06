Strasburg (hand) completed a 32-pitch simulated game Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The 32-year-old threw a 31-pitch bullpen session Sunday and was slated to throw 45-to-50 pitches during the simulated game, but he didn't ramp up his pitch count as expected. It's unclear how that impacts his potential return, and the team will wait to see how Strasburg feels Thursday before determining the next step.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Simulated game scheduled•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Completes bullpen session•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws on flat ground again•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: No longer feeling nerve issue•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throwing again Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated to throw again•