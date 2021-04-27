Strasburg (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 150 feet, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg continues to make progress and extend his throwing distance as he works his way back from shoulder inflammation. He still has several steps to get through before returning to game action, however, as he's yet to throw off a mound.
