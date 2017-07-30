Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Continues throwing Sunday
Strasburg (elbow) is feeling fine after Saturday's bullpen session, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.
Strasburg continued throwing his pitches on flat ground Sunday, so it seems like there aren't any adverse effects from the increase in activity. More information about the next steps in his rehab should come forth in the next day or so.
