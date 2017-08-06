Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Continuing throwing program Sunday
Strasburg (elbow) will throw another bullpen session Sunday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
The oft-injured right-hander still doesn't have a timetable for his return, although if things go well in Sunday's outing, the Nationals may be able to have him return to the rotation later in the week. However, the Nationals have a very big cushion on the division lead, so they may opt to take things slowly with Strasburg given his extensive injury history along with the nature of his current issue.
