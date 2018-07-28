Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Could resume throwing Sunday
Strasburg received a shot in his neck Thursday to help his nerve impingement and could resume throwing a baseball as soon as Sunday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
The right-hander will be reevaluated 72 hours after getting the shot, and if he gets a clean bill of health, he'll likely begin throwing again immediately. A timetable for Strasburg's return to the rotation could become clearer by the end of the weekend.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: MRI clean, but still visiting specialist•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Hits DL with pinched nerve in neck•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Lands on DL•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Struggles in return from DL•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Activated ahead of Friday's start•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Confirmed as Friday's starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...