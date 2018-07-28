Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Could resume throwing Sunday

Strasburg received a shot in his neck Thursday to help his nerve impingement and could resume throwing a baseball as soon as Sunday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander will be reevaluated 72 hours after getting the shot, and if he gets a clean bill of health, he'll likely begin throwing again immediately. A timetable for Strasburg's return to the rotation could become clearer by the end of the weekend.