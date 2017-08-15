Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Could return Saturday

Strasburg (elbow) could return to the big-league rotation Saturday in San Diego if things go well over the next few days, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

He was sharp in a rehab start Monday for High-A Potomac, allowing one run over 66 pitches (five innings). Strasburg will need to have everything go well during his normal between-starts routine, but we could get confirmation regarding his status for this weekend on Thursday or Friday. While he has been on the shelf since July 23, Strasburg should be deployed in all formats once he is activated, especially if it comes against a mediocre Padres offense.