Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Could return Tuesday
Strasburg (neck) will throw one last bullpen session Saturday and is expected to take the mound against Philadelphia on Tuesday if all goes according to plan, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Dave Martinez declined to confirm Strasburg for Tuesday's start, but it appears as though the right-hander will bypass a rehab assignment unless this weekend's bullpen session isn't up to par. Strasburg felt good Thursday morning following a 70-pitch simulated game Wednesday, which bodes well for his potential activation.
