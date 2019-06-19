Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Could start Friday
Strasburg threw a bullpen session Wednesday, suggesting his next start could come Friday against the Braves, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg is currently listed as the probable starter for Thursday's series finale against the Phillies, but he typically throws a bullpen two days before his scheduled start, so it appears the Nationals could be shuffling up their rotation. If Strasburg's start is pushed back to Friday, either Austin Voth or Erick Fedde would likely make a spot start Thursday.
