Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Could start Game 4 on Wednesday

Strasburg will likely start Game 4 of the NLDS against the Cubs on Wednesday after Tuesday's game was postponed due to rain, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Tanner Roark was scheduled to start Tuesday before the rainout, and while the Nationals haven't announced their pitching plans for Wednesday's rescheduled contest, Strasburg is expected to step in to start seeing as he'll be on normal rest. Strasburg earned an unlucky loss in Game 1 of the NLDS against Chicago on Friday after allowing two unearned runs on just three hits and a walk while striking out 10 batters in seven innings.