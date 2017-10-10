Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Could start Game 4 on Wednesday
Strasburg will likely start Game 4 of the NLDS against the Cubs on Wednesday after Tuesday's game was postponed due to rain, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Tanner Roark was scheduled to start Tuesday before the rainout, and while the Nationals haven't announced their pitching plans for Wednesday's rescheduled contest, Strasburg is expected to step in to start seeing as he'll be on normal rest. Strasburg earned an unlucky loss in Game 1 of the NLDS against Chicago on Friday after allowing two unearned runs on just three hits and a walk while striking out 10 batters in seven innings.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Confirmed for Friday's start•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Dominates Pirates in Friday victory•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Mediocre in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Prevails over Dodgers for 14th win•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses eight shutout innings in win Sunday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Will take mound Sunday•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...