Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Cruises to win in opening start
Strasburg recorded a win in his first start of the 2018 season Saturday against the Reds, striking out seven in 6.1 innings while allowing three runs (one earned) on eight hits, a walk and one home run.
A fourth-inning solo shot by Scott Schebler was the primary blot on an otherwise solid performance by Strasburg. He pitched the entire game with at least a three-run lead after the Nationals scored three in the top of the first inning and never came close to giving it up, save for a two-run rally in the bottom of the sixth which followed a Trea Turner error. The 29-year-old has struck out over a batter per inning in every season except his injury-shortened 2011 campaign, and he opens 2018 on track to do the same. He's expected to next take the mound Thursday against the Mets in Washington, in what figures to be a pitchers' duel against Jacob deGrom.
