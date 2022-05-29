Strasburg (neck) struck out six and walked one over five no-hit innings in his second rehab start with Single-A Fredericksburg on Sunday.

After issuing four walks in 2.2 innings Tuesday in his first rehab start for Fredericksburg and his 2022 debut, Strasburg righted the ship in his return to the mound. He retired the first 14 batters he faced Sunday and recorded 10 of his 15 outs via strikeouts or groundouts while needing only 58 pitches to cover five innings. According to Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com, the Nationals plan to have Strasburg make at least one or two more minor-league rehab starts before bringing him back from the 10-day injured list, so he's unlikely to join the big club until the second week of June at the soonest.