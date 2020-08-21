Strasburg (hand) visited a nerve specialist and was diagnosed with carpal tunnel neuritis, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
The 32-year-old has been battling the nerve issue in his right hand all season, and the specific cause has now been determined. Strasburg and the team must now determine the next step in his recovery, with surgery being one potential option. He doesn't have an official timeline for his return, but he's unlikely to be retaking the mound in the immediate future and could be lost for the season.
