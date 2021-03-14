Strasburg said his left calf "grabbed" a bit during Sunday's spring start against the Astros, but it's a minor concern and he should be considered day-to-day, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 32-year-old also said he would have pitched through the issue were it a meaningful game, which is an encouraging sign. Still, the Nationals figure to remain cautious in camp with Strasburg given his injury history, so he could receive a couple extra days to recover before making another Grapefruit League appearance.