Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Dealing with shoulder inflammation
After further evaluation, the Nationals have determined that Strasburg has right shoulder inflammation, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg will undergo an MRI Saturday to determine the severity of the injury. The timetable for his return will remain unclear until the results of the test come back.
